PM Modi

PM Modi to visit Singapore, attend ASEAN and East Asia Summit on November 14-15

PM Modi is also expected to meet US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the summits in Singapore on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Singapore from November 14 to 15 to attend the  Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India and East Asia Summits and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting.

“My participation in these meetings symbolizes our continued commitment to strengthening our engagement with ASEAN Member States and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. I am looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders,” wrote PM Modi on Facebook.

Later, the Prime Minister will address 30,000 people while delivering the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the biggest fintech event of the world. He will be the first head of a government to deliver the keynote address.

“On 14 November, I will have the honour to be the first Head of Government to deliver the Keynote Address at the Singapore Fintech Festival. As the world's largest event on financial technology, the Festival is the right forum not only to showcase India's strengths in this fast-growing sector, but also to forge global partnerships for fostering innovation and growth,” he added.

He'll interact with participants of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon. 

 

 

PM Modi is also expected to meet United States Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore on November 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday.

The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member-states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

