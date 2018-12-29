PM Modi to visit UP's Varanasi and Ghazipur, head to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Saturday evening

LUCKNOW/PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Ghazipur on Saturday and head to Andaman and Nicobar Islands later in the day.

This is PM Modi's second visit in two months to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The visit comes growing growing pressure from partners in the ruling NDA alliance, ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

PM Modi will unveil the postage stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo and address public rally in Ghazipur. Later he will naugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi. He will also attend 'One District, One Product' Regional Summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul in Varanasi.

On Saturday evening, the Prime Minister will land on Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands where he's scheduled to stay till December 30. During the two-day visit, PM Modi will visit the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar where he will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls. He will inaugurate the ITI at Arong, and lay the Foundation Stone for some infrastructure projects and address a public meeting. At Netaji Stadium, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first-day cover to mark the 75th Anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Odisha on January 5 and January 16, 2019. He is scheduled to visit Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in northern Odisha on January 5 and is slated to address a public meeting at Bolangir in the western part of the state on January 16, state BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said.

The back to back visits of the prime minister is seen as BJP's efforts to strengthen the party's network in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections. The state assembly polls are slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik heading his BJD government will seek re-election for the fifth straight time.