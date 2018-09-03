हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Janmashtami 2018

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: PM Modi, top politicians wish nation

The country is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

A priest performs Krishna Abhishek (bathing Lord Krishna's idol) at ISKCON temple on the eve of Janmashtami, in Bengaluru. (IANS photo)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the entire country on Janmashtami. Taking to Twitter on early Monday morning, the PM wrote: “Janmashtami greetings to everyone. श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!”

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The teachings of Lord Krishna have a universal message - Nishkam Karma. May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness in thought, word and deed." 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who recently joined back office following a long medical leave, also greeted the countrymen on Janmashtami.

Union minister Giriraj Singh was also one of the early politicians to wish the country on the festive occasion.

The country is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, September 3. Some parts of the nation celebrated the festival on Sunday.

