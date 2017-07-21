close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi visited 49 countries in last three years: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has travelled 49 countries in the last three years, the government on Thursday said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 00:50

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has has travelled 49 countries in the last three years during which India signed a number of agreements on a range of topics, the government on Thursday said.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, VK Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the prime minister visited eight countries in the first second half of 2014, starting with Bhutan.

This year, the prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiModi's foreign tourNDA govt

From Zee News

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt
India

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt

Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis
WorldAsia

Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in &#039;&#039;tit for tat&#039;&#039; response, says Shyam Saran
India

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in '...

Asia

After facing flak, Pak says fully resolved to fight terrori...

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&...

Ram Nath Kovind is India&#039;s next President: How cross-voting by Opposition lawmakers boosted his bid
India

Ram Nath Kovind is India's next President: How cross-v...

World

ISIS falling very fast, says US President Donald Trump

India

Global community with India on terror emanating from Pakist...

World

Few compromises at Brexit talks; Minister says UK can survi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019

World Bank treats road safety as public health crisis, so should we

Indian IT’s crisis of innovation: Industry has allowed arrogance to replace its original vision

DNA Edit: Privacy vs public safety