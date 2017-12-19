PM Modi visits cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep - In Pics

Kanyakumari/Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a day-long visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep and promised all help when he met the kin of fishermen who went missing after cyclone Ockhi hit the southern coast.

"This is not the time for lecture and I assure you that we will do everything to help you. That's why I have come. We are all with you and will do everything. With Christmas round the corner, we wish all the missing to return back," he said while meeting the families of the fishermen in Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram.

The PM arrived at the Poonthura Community hall to interact directly with the families of the fisherfolk whose near and dear ones either died or remain missing, giving them a patient hearing as Union Tourism and IT Minister KJ Alphons translated what they were saying.

It was after that the Prime Minister went on to the stage and spoke briefly.

"The cyclone hit Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and many of the fishermen are yet to return. We have taken quick action by first sending Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman). The whole country is with you in your grief," he said to the grief-stricken families.

Spent the day in Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala meeting people affected by #CycloneOckhi. I assured them that the entire nation stands firmly with them in these difficult times. https://t.co/JpxNgE0AFt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2017

I am deeply touched by the courage the people of cyclone affected areas have shown in the face of adversity. pic.twitter.com/klxEQVZxAY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2017

Kerala chief secretary KM Abraham made a power presentation highlighting the various needs of the fishermen. The Kerala government sought a Rs 7,340 crore package that included compensation for the 71 dead, help to the permanently disabled, construction of homes, educational assistance and writing off of loans and other programmes meant for the overall upliftment of the fisherfolk.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues and officials were also present at the meeting with the PM. Later, he briefly met state BJP leaders, who sought speedy clearance of the package, IANS reported.

PM Modi flew into Kerala from Lakshwadeep where the cyclone had damaged property and was received by Vijayan. He then went by helicopter to Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu before returning to Kerala in the evening and going to Poonthura.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation arising due to #CycloneOckhi at a high level meeting in Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/vLngkLs9Zb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 19, 2017

Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi meets the victims of Cyclone Ockhi, in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/CfdlcnyigD — MIB India (@MIB_India) December 19, 2017

Got an opportunity to interact with these school children at Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/9mmjjnkwlc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2017

Earlier today, youngsters of Lakshadweep extended a warm welcome to PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/bVcVDcOU75 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 19, 2017

In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi visited Kanyakumari and met representatives of fishermen and farmers affected by Ockhi.

Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi meeting the group of farmers who are victims of Cyclone #Ockhi , in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/XcxsTPLxFK — MIB India (@MIB_India) December 19, 2017

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre for Rs 9,302 crore towards relief and rehabilitation and urged the Prime Minister to declare the cyclone damage as a `national disaster'.

Large tracts of rubber and banana plantations were affected due to the cyclone.

More than 70 fishermen from the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam in Kerala died in the cyclone while more than 250 remain missing. According to officials, the cyclone killed 18 people in Tamil Nadu while several others are still missing.

(With IANS inputs)