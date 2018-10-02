PM Modi waived off loans of industrialists, made false promises to farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Wardha, Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues ranging from farmer's plight and Rafale deal to rising prices of fuel in the country. He accused PM Modi of lying to people and only working for the benefit of a group of industrialists.

Putting Rafale deal at the very center of his attack yet again, Rahul Gandhi questioned why Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence was given the contract. "PM Modi has not answered questions about why Anil Ambani's company was given the contract and not Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Ambani has never made a single plane but HAL has been doing it for decades. Why was it still ignored," he said at a rally here. "Loans worth crores have been written off for select group of industrialists. What has the farmer of the country got? Nothing."

The Congress president then went on to question the rising prices of fuel in the country. "Internatinal crude prices touched record highs when UPA was in power but we still managed to keep the prices in check. What has the BJP government done since? Look at where the fuel prices are at today. The common man is suffering but no one is listening," he said, adding that he can look into the eyes of anyone because he is speaking the absolute truth.

Rahul Gandhi then asked people gathered to ditch BJP for having cheated them. "You put your trust in PM Modi, you tried him but he has failed. It is time we work together to take our country forward."