PM Modi wants to be 'Chowkidar', we know 'Chowkidar' himself is thief: Rahul Gandhi

In a blatant attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called him a thief. Addressing a public gathering at Sagwara in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, the Congress scion said that PM Modi wants to be a 'Chowkidar' (watchman) but ''now we all know that the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) himself is a thief''.

He further hinted at the PM saying that people all over the country are raising their voice calling the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) of the country as a thief.

Rahul also took a dig at the PM saying that the farmers have been begging PM Modi to waive off their loans. "When he can waive off loans worth Rs 1,50,000 crore of just 15 industrialists, why couldn't he waive the loans of farmers? When asked, he (PM) was completely silent."

Accusing the PM of giving Anil Ambani the Rafale deal, Rahul said, "HAL had 70+ years experience. PM Modi himself went to France accompanied by Anil Ambani, stole the contract from HAL and gave it to Reliance."

He also said that Anil Ambani did not make an airplane in his entire life, but PM Modi gave contract to him without asking the Defence Minister.

"Congress party will fight the elections in Rajasthan with unity and alleviate the suffering of the people in Rajasthan," said Rahul.

Rahul also accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of taking money for her son from Lalit Modi. He said, "CM of Rajasthan's business partner Lalit Modi gave money to her son. BJP govt works for these kinds of people."