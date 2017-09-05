close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers' Day, pays tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan

Dr Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 09:07
PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers&#039; Day, pays tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Tuesday, wished the teaching community and said that teachers have a central role in realising the dream of a 'New India'.

He further asked the nation to make the next five years all about 'teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.'

In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, "On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society."

"Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman.

"My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary."

Dr Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's first president was born on September 5, 1888.

It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers' Day.

TAGS

Narendra Moditeachers dayDr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi talks of &#039;Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas&#039;, calls for an &#039;inclusive world&#039;
India

PM Narendra Modi talks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas...

As political parties gear up for upcoming Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi heads off to US to study artificial intelligence
India

As political parties gear up for upcoming Gujarat polls, Ra...

Did Stephen Hawking&#039;s Breakthrough initiative detect signals from aliens? 5 reasons why it&#039;s a hasty conclusion
Space

Did Stephen Hawking's Breakthrough initiative detect s...

Google celebrates Teacher&#039;s Day with special doodle
Technology

Google celebrates Teacher's Day with special doodle

World

Death toll of Hurricane Harvey over 60

New York to sue Trump if he scraps young immigrants program
World

New York to sue Trump if he scraps young immigrants program

Prince William, Kate announces third pregnancy; Prince Harry &#039;very happy&#039;
World

Prince William, Kate announces third pregnancy; Prince Harr...

Air India flight, with 102 passengers on-board, veers off taxiway at Kochi airport
Kerala

Air India flight, with 102 passengers on-board, veers off t...

Two transgender women gang-raped by five men in Karachi
World

Two transgender women gang-raped by five men in Karachi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Under Goyal, India’s power sector staged a turnaround

DNA Edit | Children deaths, again: Lack of healthcare must be tackled on a war-footing

Modi’s parameters of reshuffle: Performance, Delivery & Loyalty

Narendra Modi at BRICS: 9 important statements made by PM during Plenary session

Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to combat many challenges