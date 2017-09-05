PM Modi wishes nation on Teachers' Day, pays tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Tuesday, wished the teaching community and said that teachers have a central role in realising the dream of a 'New India'.

He further asked the nation to make the next five years all about 'teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.'

In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, "On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society."

"Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman.

"My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary."

Dr Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's first president was born on September 5, 1888.

It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers' Day.