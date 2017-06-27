PM Modi's official engagements on second day of US visit: Top Highlights

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on the second leg of his three-nation tour, on Monday held a series of meetings with top officials of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Here are the top highlights of his US visit on Day 2:

1/ Ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

2. The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 1:20 am IST for a one-on-one at the White House's Oval Office. The meeting is expected to last for about 20 minutes.

3. During the meeting, both leaders will discuss ongoing cooperation, including counter-terrorism, defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, global cooperation, burden-sharing, trade, law enforcement, and energy, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said two days ago.

4. In an editorial published in The Wall Street on Monday, the prime minister highlighted some of the issues, including terrorism, that he might like to discuss with Trump.

5. After the one-on-one meeting with Trump, an hour-long delegation-level talks - from 1:40 am to 2:40 am - between the two countries are scheduled to take place in the cabinet room of the White House.

6. After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders are expected to deliver joint statements to the media between 2.40 am and 3 am.

7. After their media statements, both leaders and their respective delegations will take a break for a cocktail reception hosted by US vice president Mike Pence. It will be organised at the 'state floor' of the White House from 3 am to 3:30 am.

8. Then the "working dinner", the first of its kind under the current US administration, to follow from 3:30 am to 5:30 am.

9. After this four-hour-long marathon session of talks, the official engagement for the PM in the US would end.