PM Modi's Rajasthan tour: Projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, including 11 National Highways, to be inaugurated

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The projects include 11 National Highways, covering a total length of about 873 km.

Prime Minister will arrive in Udaipur today and address a gathering at Khel Gaon. He'll also lay the foundation for various development projects.

"Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects," PM Modi tweeted on Monday night.

"I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap," he said in another tweet.

He will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra which provides information, through various exhibits, about the life and achievements of Maharana Pratap, the famous King of the erstwhile kingdom of Mewar.

Among the projects being inaugurated are 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal at Kota; 4-laning of Gomati Chauraha-Udaipur section of NH-8; and 4-laning of Rajsamand- Bhilwara section of NH-758, the PMO spokesman said.

Ahead of the PM Modi's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, PWD Minister Yunus Khan and DGP Ajit Singh reached Udaipur today to take stock of all arrangements.

With Agency Inputs