close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi's Rajasthan tour: Projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, including 11 National Highways, to be inaugurated

Projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The projects include 11 National Highways, covering a total length of about 873 km.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 09:07
PM Modi&#039;s Rajasthan tour: Projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, including 11 National Highways, to be inaugurated

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The projects include 11 National Highways, covering a total length of about 873 km.

Prime Minister will arrive in Udaipur today and address a gathering at Khel Gaon. He'll also lay the foundation for various development projects.

"Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects," PM Modi tweeted on Monday night.

"I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap," he said in another tweet.

He will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra which provides information, through various exhibits, about the life and achievements of Maharana Pratap, the famous King of the erstwhile kingdom of Mewar.

Among the projects being inaugurated are 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal at Kota; 4-laning of Gomati Chauraha-Udaipur section of NH-8; and 4-laning of Rajsamand- Bhilwara section of NH-758, the PMO spokesman said.

Ahead of the PM Modi's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, PWD Minister Yunus Khan and DGP Ajit Singh reached Udaipur today to take stock of all arrangements.

 

With Agency Inputs

TAGS

PM ModiRajasthan tourProjects Rs 15000 crore11 National Highways

From Zee News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces birth of new baby girl
Technology

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces birth of new baby gi...

Duronto Express derailment: Here&#039;s full list of affected trains
MaharashtraIndia

Duronto Express derailment: Here's full list of affect...

Rodent troubles cause Air India to delay flight with 200 passengers by 9 hours
India

Rodent troubles cause Air India to delay flight with 200 pa...

Haryana

Once caught Gurmeet Ram Rahim in bed with my wife, says hus...

WorldAsia

Bangladesh offers Myanmar army aid against Rohingya rebels

NEET counselling case: SC to hear Madhya Pradesh Govt&#039;s plea
Madhya PradeshEducation

NEET counselling case: SC to hear Madhya Pradesh Govt'...

Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailment: Central railway issue helpline numbers
MaharashtraIndia

Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailment: Central railway i...

7 coaches, engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails, rescue operations on
MaharashtraIndia

7 coaches, engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails,...

World

Two dead, four hospitalized in shooting at New Mexico libra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!

DNA Edit | Jailed for two decades: Making an example out of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Game of Thrones season 7 finale review: Reality of 'The Great War' dawns on players!

Unholy nexus of state and sect