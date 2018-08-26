PM Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh ties him rakhi, says he hasn't changed in 24 years

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi&#039;s sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh ties him rakhi, says he hasn&#039;t changed in 24 years

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tied him the rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. Qamar is PM Modi's rakhi sister and has been tying him the holy thread for the past 24 years.

Recalling her relationship with the PM, she said that he had not changed even a bit in the last 24 years. "I have known him since the time he was an RSS worker and have been tying him rakhi for past 24 years. There has been no difference in his behaviour. It is just that he has got busy so we get less time, apart from that everything else is same," Qamar said.

Qamar is a Pakistani-origin woman who came to India after marriage and has been living here since then.

"When I first tied rakhi to Narendra bhai, he was a karyakarta but with his sheer hard work and vision, he has become the PM," she had said last year after tying Rakhi to the PM.

Earlier in the day, several women and children tied rakhi to the PM at his residence in Delhi. 

He had also greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

