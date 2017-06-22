PM Modi's US visit: Economic cooperation on agenda, says India

Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs said that one of the agenda was economic coperation.

Addressing the press, Gopal Baglay said, "Bilateral matters between India and Pakistan have to be decided bilaterally only," and added, "One of the agendas of visit is how to further push and develop economic and commercial cooperation for mutual benefit."

"Not all attacks are racial. Whenever there have been attacks on Indians, they have been condemned very strongly by the US government," Baglay further said.

PM Modi is slated to visit the US on June 25-26.

He will be meeting US President Donald Trump on June 26 for the first time.

PM Modi is expected to hold talks with Trump on a range of issues, including terrorism and India's concerns over possible changes in H-1B visa rules.

India has time and again raised the issue of H-1B with the US authorities and asked them to liberalise the visa regime as Indian companies contribute significantly to the American economy.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

Apart from ways to enhance trade and business cooperation, PM Modi and Trump are expected to discuss defence ties, as per PTI.

Regional security situation including Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and other international issues are also expected to figure prominently during the meeting of the two leaders.

PM Modi's visit comes against the backdrop of Trump's announcement to withdraw the US from the historic Paris Climate Agreement signed by over 190 other countries.

Trump had blamed India and China for the US withdrawal.

"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries," he had said.

Strongly rejecting Trump's contention, India had asserted it signed the Paris agreement not under duress or for lure of money but due to its commitment to protect environment.

(With Agency inputs)