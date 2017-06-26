close
PM Modi's US visit on Day 1: In pics

PM Modi attends round-table of US CEOs, addresses Indian diaspora 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 02:42
PM Modi&#039;s US visit on Day 1: In pics

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Sunday on the second leg of his three-nation tour, attended a round-table of CEOs of top global companies as well as addressed the Indian diaspora near here in Virginia.

Here is the highlights of his visit on day two in pictures: 

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC. 

 

PM Narendra Modi greets Indian nationals at the Airport. 

 

PM Narendra Modi with 21 leading CEOs. 

 

PM Narendra Modi at US CEOs Roundtable.

 

PM Narendra Modi interacting with US CEO's. 

 

PM Narendra Modi at Community reception. 

 

PM Narendra Modi begins speech at Community reception.

 

PM Narendra Modi interacting with Indian Diaspora. 

 

