PM Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump in White House: In Pics

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday accorded a warm red carpet welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 03:38
Washington: President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday accorded a warm red carpet welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

Here is the highlights of his visit on day three in pictures.

PM Narendra Modi with US Secretary of State Mr Rex W Tillerson, 

PM Narendra Modi with US Secretary of Defence Mr. Jim Mattis. 

Visuals of White House before PM Narendra Modi reaches.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomes PM Narendra Modi at White House.

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh as Modi arrives at the White House. 

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in the Oval Office.

U.S. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House in Washington. 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade as they welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

President Donald Trump, left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and their delegations have a bilateral meeting at the White House. 

Indian Prime Minister Modi and delegation participates in meeting at the White House in Washington. 

U.S. President Trump speaks as he and cabinet members meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi in the cabinet room at the White House in Washington.

U.S. President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi arrive for joint news conference at the White House in Washington. 

India's Prime Minister Modi hugs US President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. 

 

PM Modi In USPM Modi in USANarendra ModiDonald TrumpMelania TrumpUSAIndia

