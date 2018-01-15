PM Narendra Modi a revolutionary leader, Israeli PM heaps praise on his 'dear friend'

NEW DELHI: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a revolutionary leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the former had revolutionised India.

"You and I are the same, we want more for the people with the limited resources that we have," he said.

Recalling Modi's visit to Israel, Netanyahu said that it was groundbreaking as it was the first time an Indian leader visited the country. "It excited all Israelis and of course many Israelis of Indian descent and origin came. I thought I was in a rock concert. It was a historic event," he added.

The two Prime Ministers held delegation-level talks on Monday during which they discussed a range of key issues including defence, trade and terrorism.

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday for a six-day visit with a delegation of senior Israeli officials and high-level businesses.

During his stay, the Israeli Prime Minister will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai.