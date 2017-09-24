Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 36th edition of 'Mann ki Baat': Key highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme.

This was the 36th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme in which the PM tries to build a connection with masses.

Highlights of PM's speech:

- Mann Ki Baat has become a unique opportunity to connect with the entire country.

- Selfie with daughter campaign infused new confidence and pride among daughters; parents wanted to click selfies with daughters.

- This Gandhi Jayanti, buy a Khadi product and light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of the poor. Let us support the movement for the growth of the Khadi sector.

- In next Mann Ki Baat, I will mention Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel but on 31st Oct, Run For Unity Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat programme will be organized across the country.

- In the 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also appreciated young Bilal Dar from Kashmir for actively taking up the cleanliness drive.

- Sardar Patel unified the nation. Let us always preserve this unity. Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages.

- Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, PM Modi said that they always remained away from power and lived every moment for people. They followed 'Sarv Jan Hitay–Sarv Jan Sukhay'.

- Swachhata movement has gained active support from people across the country. More than two and a half crore children took part in Essay Competition on cleanliness and thousands of children made paintings.

- I am delighted to see the support towards 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. People are actively contributing to a Swachh Bharat.

- Swati Mahadik has made a strong resolve to join Indian army after her husband was martyred.

- Nidhi Dubey too joined the Indian Army after her husband was martyred. The two women are a great inspiration to the country.