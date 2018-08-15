हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on 72nd Independence Day: Here are top highlights of his speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day. This was his fifth Independence Day speech since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

Heavy security arrangements, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and thousands of security personnel were deployed around the Red Fort, ahead of his speech. More than 500 CCTV cameras and kite catchers were also stationed to ensure safety.

During the speech, the Prime Minister covered various aspects including Jan Arogya Abhiyan, Jammu and Kashmir, honest taxpayers and northeast states.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day speech:

* The Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidly, PM Modi said.

* He announced India will send a person into space using indigenous spacecraft before 2022. Isro had tested a pad abort system in June. It is a system to help astronauts escape in an emergency.

* India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space: PM

* With a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector. Our aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022: PM Modi 

* Due to Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the WHO has praised it. Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat: PM

* Prime Minister Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched this year on 25 September, which is the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare, PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

* We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh, a rapist was hanged by a fast-track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme, no one can take the law into their hands: PM

* The honest Indian taxpayer has a big role in the progress of the country. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed: PM Modi

* Women officers who joined armed forces under short service commission eligible for a permanent commission like their male counterparts: PM Modi

* The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them: PM

* We will move forward in Jammu and Kashmir by embracing people, not by bullet: PM Modi

* Tripura, Meghalaya and many parts of Arunachal Pradesh are seeing historic peace. From 126, Left Wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts. We are working to ensure peace across the nation: PM Modi

