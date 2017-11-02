Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Modi participates in silver jubilee celebrations at Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a gathering at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 02, 2017, 20:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a gathering at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attended cultural programmes at the temple's silver jubilee celebrations following his arrival in Ahmedabad.

Here are the latest updates:

- Akshardham Temples are beautiful, ahead of their times. I assure you-you may not enter the Temple as a Bhakt but you will leave as one, says PM Modi.

