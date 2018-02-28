हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah meet BJP Chief Ministers to discuss 2019 elections

The meeting was held at the recently inaugurated BJP headquarters in the national capital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 19:53 PM IST
Comments |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday met chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states ruled by the party.

PM Modi and Shah are reportedly slated hold discussions on the prospects of the party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. One of the major issues expected to be discussed in the meeting is holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Reports said that the party is also likely to discuss different welfare schemes of the Centre as well as the state governments.

