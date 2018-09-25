PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay on his 102th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji ki janm jayanti par unhe koti koti naman. (On the occassion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, I pay tribute to him.) Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti."

The PM also posted a video highlighting the works and upholding the speeches of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Deendayal Upadhyay was born on September 25, 1916. He was the co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Upadhyay became the president of the Jana Sangh in 1967. Though he had contested the Lok Sabha election, he lost.

BJP president Amit Shah also offered his homage to Deendayal Upadhyay. In a series of tweets, Shah praised Deendayal Upadhyay's ideals and devotion in politics.

A mega congregation of BJP workers will be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday on the occasion of birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya. PM Modi and Amit Shah will address the congregation.