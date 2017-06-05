close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of UP bus accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 11:59

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.

He also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those injured in the collision between a truck and a bus in Bareilly. Twenty- two persons were killed and 15 were injured in the accident.

 "The bus accident in UP's Bareilly is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in his message.

He sanctioned the ex-gratia relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), the PMO said.

TAGS

Narendra Modibus accidentsUttar PradeshAccident in Bareilly

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Bhim Army activists booked for collecting funds
Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army activists booked for collecting funds

US man held guilty of exporting prohibited items to Pakista...
AmericasWorld

US man held guilty of exporting prohibited items to Pakista...

BJP will build Ram temple within ambit of Constitution: UP...
Uttar Pradesh

BJP will build Ram temple within ambit of Constitution: UP...

Woman of Mangeet Mahal gang, four others arrested
Delhi

Woman of Mangeet Mahal gang, four others arrested

Qatar denounces 'unjustified' cut of Gulf ties
WorldAsia

Qatar denounces 'unjustified' cut of Gulf ties

Mexico ruling party has preliminary lead in key state vote
AmericasWorld

Mexico ruling party has preliminary lead in key state vote

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video