PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of UP bus accident victims
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.
He also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those injured in the collision between a truck and a bus in Bareilly. Twenty- two persons were killed and 15 were injured in the accident.
"The bus accident in UP's Bareilly is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in his message.
He sanctioned the ex-gratia relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), the PMO said.