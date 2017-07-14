close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 09:02
PM Narendra Modi is another Mahatma Gandhi, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma
Picture Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: While showering a praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thurday likened him to Mahatma Gandhi saying,''Today among us, we are fortunate to have another Gandhiji in the form of our prime minister who is like an inspiration.”Sharma was speaking at the launch of a book on Gandhi's salt satyagraha. 

While talking about Gandhi's contribution to the independence and satyagraha, Sharma noted that the salt satyagraha was not just about a pinch of salt, but about inspiring generations, something that the Prime Minister was also espousing.

"He (PM) started with the promise that the glow of freedom would reach every person in the country. His dream is to fulfil the dreams of Gandhiji. The Ministry of Culture is duty bound and committed to spreading his dreams and thoughts throughout the world for the sake of humanity," Sharma said.

Authored by Y P Anand, former Director, National Gandhi Museum, Sharma released the book titled 'Historical Background to the Imposition of Salt Tax under the British Rule in India (1757-1947) and Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha (1930-31) against the British Rule Background'. 

Speaking about the book, the minister said, ''This book is extremely important for India, especially in the present times, wherein there is a need for humanity in the world.''

