Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives home after successful two-day Japan visit

During PM Modi's Japan visit, six key agreements were signed. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home early on Tuesday after concluding his two-day Japan visit during which the two sides signed six crucial agreements.

The bilateral agreements were signed following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday.

After the 13th bilateral summit, both the sides also made two key announcements on defence and development projects.

In defence, it was agreed to establish a 22 dialogue mechanism between the Foreign Ministers and the Defence Ministers of the two countries to augment bilateral defence and strategic ties.

India and Japan also called upon Pakistan to "bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of November 2008 in Mumbai and January 2016 in Pathankot" in a joint statement delivered after bilateral talks.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also wished Japan luck for hosting the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, the G-20 summit in Osaka in 2019 and Rugby World Cup in 2019.

India and Japan have also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote bilateral partnership in Indian traditional medicinal systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga under the rubric of Health Care and Wellness.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed an Indian Community Event during his visit. 

(With Agency Inputs) 

