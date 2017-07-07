PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany for G20 Summit

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday from Israel to attend this year's G20 Summit on July 7-8.

On Friday, Modi will attend the leaders' retreat where heads of state and government of the G20 countries will interact with each other informally.

On the sidelines of the Summit, he will attend a meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders.

A series of bilateral meetings between Modi and the leaders of Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Britain and Vietnam have also been lined up in Hamburg.