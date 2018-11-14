PM Narendra Modi arrives in Singapore for 2-day East Asia Summit, given rousing welcome by Indian community

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit and hold a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence.

PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

"The Prime Minister landed in Singapore a short while ago. He will be joining a series of programmes through the day, beginning with the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival," PMOIndia@PMOIndia said.

I will be in Singapore tomorrow and the day after to take part in the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting. India strongly values the close ties with ASEAN nations. This augurs well for our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2018

At 7:45 AM IST tomorrow, I will be delivering the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival. I would be talking about various issues relating to the sector. India’s prowess in the Fintech Sector will also be showcased during the festival. https://t.co/G5r5jKozlX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2018

Later, in a tweet, the PM thanked the Indian community for a "warm welcome amidst the rain".

"Extremely touched by the affection of the Indian community in Singapore. Their warm welcome, so early in the morning amidst the rain, was touching. India's diaspora makes our nation very proud. They have succeeded all over the world, in a wide range of areas," PM tweeted.

Extremely touched by the affection of the Indian community in Singapore. Their warm welcome, so early in the morning amidst the rain, was touching. India’s diaspora makes our nation very proud. They have succeeded all over the world, in a wide range of areas. pic.twitter.com/lEFnx0qcFn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2018

Before leaving for Singapore, PM Modi said in New Delhi that his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India's "continued commitment" to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The PM also said he was confident that his visit to Singapore would impart fresh momentum to New Delhi's growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.



The Prime Minister will have a number of high-profile multilateral and bilateral meetings with global leaders including US Vice President Pence and Singapore premier Lee Hsein Loong.

Pence will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the White House said Tuesday releasing the schedule of the Vice President Pence on the eve of the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place 12.30 pm local Singapore time, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral defence cooperation and a common vision for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, the WH said.

(With PTI Inputs)