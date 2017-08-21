PM Narendra Modi asks BJP CMs to work in 'mission mode' for 'New India' by 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to work in "mission mode" to realise the vision of a "New India" by 2022.

At the same time, he pushed for speedy implementation of pro-poor schemes and boosting transparency in government schemes.

After the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "All CMs and Deputy CMs received PM's guidance as to how states will work on mission mode to attain goal of a New India by 2022."

"Ways to achieve the aim of doubling farmers' income by 2022 also discussed," he added.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters, "PM gave road map till 2022 to all states and its implementation will be monitored personally by BJP president (Amit Shah) and PM every three months."

The meeting was attended by 12 BJP CMs and six deputy chief ministers.

PM Modi and Shah referred to the stalling of a bill, which seeks to accord constitutional status on OBC commission, by the Congress in the Rajya Sabha during the recent monsoon session.

The UP CM said, "Congress' anti-poor and anti-OBC stand has been exposed. PM initiated proceedings to make Backward Classes Committee into constitutional body. On direction of Congress president and VP and due to what Digvijay Singh said in Rajya Sabha Backward Classes Committee wasn't made a constitutional body," as per ANI.

He added that the BJP leaders had decided to run a campaign against the Oppositon parties in the coming months on this.

PM Modi also pitched for digital transactions through use of BHIM App in welfare schemes to eliminate corruption and also called for executing various schemes to double the income of farmers by 2022, Yogi said.

The BJP governments were also asked to sign MoUs with other states, including those run by non-BJP parties, to strengthen cultural exchanges, he further said, as per PTI.

Such exchanges will lead to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India great India)', he said.

(With Agency inputs)