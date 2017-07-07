close
PM Narendra Modi asks BRICS to show leadership in fighting terrorism

The BRICS leaders' meet also come amidst a standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim section.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 20:05
PM Narendra Modi asks BRICS to show leadership in fighting terrorism

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged leaders from the BRICS nations to show leadership in fighting terrorism and boosting global economy even as he asked the G20 nations to collectively crackdown on terror financing, safe havens, "support and sponsors" of terrorism.

At the informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, PM Modi emphasised that it was necessary to work together for sustained global economic recovery.

He also referred to the reforms carried out by his government, including implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy," PM Modi said.

He emphasised that the G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors.

Besides, he advocated a collective voice against the practice of protectionism, especially in the spheres of trade and movement of knowledge and professionals.

The BRICS bloc comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The BRICS leaders' meet also come amidst a standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim section.

The G20 members, which include India and China, account for 80 per cent of the global economic output.

Narendra ModiBRICSTerrorismG20 summitHamburgIndiaChinaSikkim section

