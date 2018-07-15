हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi attacks opposition for shedding crocodile tears for farmers

"Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation, during their tenure."

PM Narendra Modi attacks opposition for shedding crocodile tears for farmers
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BJP4India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bansagar canal project in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur and said it would benefit lakhs of farmer here and in Allahabad district. He also took the opportunity to flay opposition parties, saying they are guilty of shedding crocodile tears.

The 171-kilometer long canal network promises to boost irrigation in the region and PM Modi said that it would help 1 lakh 70 thousand farmers. Underlining his government's commitment towards the agricultural sector, he also attacked opposition for indulging in blame game. "Those who are indulging in politics in the name of farmers had no time to raise the prices of MSP (Minimum Support Price). They sat on files," he said. "Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation, during their tenure."

Accusing previous governments of stalling projects, PM Modi said the Bansagar project should have been completed years ago. "You are the people who suffered through all of that. Had this project been completed beforehand, you would have been benefitted by it two decades back," he said.

This is hardly the first time PM Modi has put the opposition in his line of fire. Primarily targeting Congress, he has said that the party is using farmer issues to serve its vested interests and used them as vote banks. It is a charge that has been vehemently opposed by the party with Rahul Gandhi even assuring to waive off farm loans in ten days if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha elections next year.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiPM ModiBansagar canal project

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close