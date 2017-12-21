PM Narendra Modi attends wedding reception of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the wedding reception of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma at a hotel in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7JGeaGSJUN — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Anushka and Virat had met PM Modi on Wednesday to invite him to the reception.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening to extend Wedding Reception Invitation. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/lj0uR1xVHv — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2017

One of the most talked-about couples who tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace's Raja Baugh area.

With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery, chuda and sindoor in place.

Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with a golden border in black mojris. He helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two.

The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-worldly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night.

Delhi: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/WuYZYu9bKe — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

On the wedding day, the couple in a statement said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later in December 2017.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

The function in the capital will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.

After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series.

Anushka will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

(With PTI inputs)