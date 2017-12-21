हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
PM Narendra Modi attends wedding reception of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 09:03 AM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the wedding reception of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma at a hotel in the national capital. 

Anushka and Virat had met PM Modi on Wednesday to invite him to the reception.

One of the most talked-about couples who tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace's Raja Baugh area.

With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery, chuda and sindoor in place.

Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with a golden border in black mojris. He helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two.

The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-worldly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night.

On the wedding day, the couple in a statement said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later in December 2017.

The function in the capital will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.

After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series.

Anushka will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan. 

(With PTI inputs)

