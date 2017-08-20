PM Narendra Modi's austerity drive for ministers, asks them to avoid 5-star hotels, PSUs vehicles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again cautioned his ministers from staying in five-star hotels and taking advantage from public-sector undertakings, says report.

As per the sources of leading daily Times of India, PM Modi seemed unhappy with some ministers, who had preferred staying in luxurious hotels on official duty instead of the accommodation provided by the government.

The TOI sources also claimed that PM even told ministers that he was very much disappointed with report which said that some of the ministers used vehicles from PSUs under their ministries for personal use. Modi clearly mentioned that he won't tolerate misuse of vehicles of PSUs. This has created hullabaloo among some ministers and they have asked their staff to ensure that apart from official duty, no vehicles from PSUs are included for their use.

As per the reports, PM Modi also made it very clear that he would not compromise with his 'zero tolerance on corruption' style of functioning.

Earlier also, Narendra Modi government had barred bureaucrats from travelling first class and holding meetings in five-star hotels.

“While officers are entitled to various classes of air travel depending on seniority, utmost economy would need to be observed while exercising the choice keeping the limitations of budget in mind. However, there would no bookings in the first class,” the office memorandum had said.