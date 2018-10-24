हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for 'Modinomics', role in improving human development

Prime Minister Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award.

PM Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for &#039;Modinomics&#039;, role in improving human development

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for contribution to high economic growth in India and world through 'Modinomics', contribution to world peace, improving human development & furthering democracy in India, the Ministry oF External Affairs said on Wednesday.

While elaborating on the award, the government said that the Seoul Peace Prize Committee decided to confer the award on the PM "in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the Human Development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world's fastest-growing large economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts."

In a press release, the MEA said that the committee also lauded the PM's initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetisation. 

"The Award Committee recognized Prime Minister Modi's contributions to the growth of the Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor. The Committee lauded PM's initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetization. The Committee also credited Prime Minister for his contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the 'Modi Doctrine' and the 'Act East Policy.'," the press release read.

Prime Minister Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award. Past laureates include distinguished global personalities like former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam. After assessing over a hundred candidates proposed by over 1300 nominators from around the world, the Award Committee decided to bestow the Prize on Prime Minister Modi, calling him 'the perfect candidate for the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.

Accepting the award, the PM expressed his gratitude for the honour. The award will be presented by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation at a mutually convenient time.

The Seoul Peace Prize has been awarded biennially to those individuals who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace. 

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul, Republic of Korea – an event in which 160 nations from across the world took part, creating harmony and friendship and a worldwide atmosphere of peace and reconciliation. The Seoul Peace Prize was established to crystallize the Korean people's yearning for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the rest of the world.
 

Tags:
Narendra ModiSeoul Peace Prize 2018ModinomicsModi Doctrine

Must Watch

