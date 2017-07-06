close
The camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was more than visible on Thursday when they enjoyed some candid moments at Dor beach in Haifa on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 14:49
PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu at Dor beach in Haifa – Watch video

Jerusalem: The camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was more than visible on Thursday when they enjoyed some candid moments at Dor beach in Haifa on Thursday.

Both the leaders were seen walking down the beach, with gentle waves hitting them.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Indian cemetery in the Israeli city of Haifa and paid homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World War 1 while protecting the city from the powerful forces of the Ottoman Empire.

Haifa was captured by the Mysore and Jodhpur Lancers from Turkish and German forces on September 23, 1918.

Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuDor beachHaifaIsrael

