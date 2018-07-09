हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi boards Delhi Metro with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, heads to Noida - Watch

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday boarded the Delhi Metro along with Korean President Moon Jae-in to travel to Noida for the inauguration of Samsung's largest mobile phone production unit. 

On the way, PM Modi met fellow passengers and waved to those on the station platforms. "President Moon Jae-in, the President of the Republic of Korea and PM @narendramodi travel on the Delhi Metro. Both leaders are heading to Noida, for the inauguration of the mobile factory of @SamsungMobileIN," the PMO wrote on Twitter.

The dignitaries boarded a train on the Blue Line route connecting Dwarka to Noida City Centre around 4.30 pm at the Mandi House station. They deboarded at the Botanical Garden station around 5 pm. 

Modi and the South Korean President were on way to the Samsung Electronics facility in Sector 81 in Noida. 

Earlier in the day, the South Korean President visited the Gandhi Smriti with PM Modi. Moon will be accorded with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 10. PM Modi will then hold official talks with the South Korean President at Hyderabad House, which will be followed by a lunch. The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs Roundtable. Some agreements are also expected to be signed.

In the evening on Tuesday, Moon will meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, who will also host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the morning of July 11, Moon will depart from Delhi.

Moon, accompanied by wife Kim Jung-sook, arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening. They were received by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh. He paid a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi on the same day.

This is Moon's first-ever state visit to India after he took over as the President last year. The South Korean President is leading a delegation comprising senior members of his cabinet, officials as well as industry captains. 

