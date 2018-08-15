PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet, shake hands with school children at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for doing unexpected things in order to please his supporters and fans, yet again broke the security cordon to meet and shake hands with school children at the historic Red Fort on Wednesday.

According to reports, after delivering his fifth speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi stepped out of his car to meet the school children.

Defying the security protocols, PM Modi went straight to the crowd to meet and shake hands with the school children who were anxiously waiting for him.

Like every year, hundreds of school children, dressed in the tricolour attire, had gathered outside the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.

A number of them surrounded the Prime Minister's car, prompting him to step out to meet them.

PM Modi was spotted shaking hands with some of the students and waving at others.

He was also seen talking to a few of them.

The PM earlier addressed the nation from the Red Fort during which he listed out the pace of reforms in the last four years of his government that pulled out the country from being considered a "fragile and risky" economy to being the fastest in the world.

Prior to 2014, he said, India was likened to policy paralysis and delayed reforms.

PM also assured that India will be the engine of growth for the world economy for the next three decades as the "sleeping elephant" has started to run on the back of structural reforms like Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Besides launching a major health care initiative, the PM also announced a manned space mission by 2022.