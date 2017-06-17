close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi calls for a reading movement across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a reading and library movement across the country that would not just make people literate but bring about social and economic change.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:13
PM Narendra Modi calls for a reading movement across India

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a reading and library movement across the country that would not just make people literate but bring about social and economic change.

Speaking at the launch of P.N. Panicker National Reading Day here, Modi noted that as a pilot project of digital libraries the Panicker Foundation is working with 18 public libraries in Kerala in collaboration with the Indian Public Library Movement, Delhi.

"I would like to see such a reading and library movement in the entire country. The movement should not be limited to making people literate. It should try to achieve the real goal of bringing social and economic change. The foundation of good knowledge should be followed by a super structure of a better society," he said.

The Prime Minister said from the time of the Upanishads, persons with knowledge have been respected through the ages.

"We are now in the information age. Even today, knowledge is the guiding light," he said.

"I believe in `people`s power` and see big hope in such committed social movements. They have the capacity to make a better society and nation," he said.

"It is said that one literate woman can educate two families, and I can say one woman can educate two generations," Modi said.

"Kerala has been a torchbearer and inspiration to the whole nation in the field of literacy," he said, urging the youth to take a pledge of reading.

Modi said Panicker was the driving spirit behind the library network in Kerala through Kerala Grandhasala Sangham with 47 libraries.

Panicker is known as the Father of the Library Movement in Kerala. The activities of the Kerala Grandhasala Sanghom that he initiated triggered a popular cultural movement in Kerala which produced universal literacy in the state in the 1990s.

TAGS

PM Narendra Modireading movementNational Reading Daydigital librariesIndian Public Library Movement

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Facebook &#039;leaked&#039; moderators&#039; identities to suspected terrorists
World

Facebook 'leaked' moderators' identities to...

World

Egyptian court recommends death penalty for 31 over assassi...

Odisha

BJP leader urges CWC to act on Mahanadi river dispute

Unprecedented security in place for Narendra Modi&#039;s Lucknow visit
India

Unprecedented security in place for Narendra Modi's Lu...

Goa

Goa govt to write to Centre against cattle notification

Users mock Twitter&#039;s latest redesign
Internet & Social Media

Users mock Twitter's latest redesign

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video