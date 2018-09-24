PM Narendra Modi clicks ‘Incredible India’ photographs on way to Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday gift Sikkim the first airport of the state. He will inaugurate an aerodrome at Pakyong, located at a distance of 33 km from Gangtok. On his way to the landlocked state, Prime Minister Modi explored the photographer within him as he clicked some beautiful photographs.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Modi shared the photographs clicked by him. Along with the pictures, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Serene and splendid! Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia.”

Serene and splendid! Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/OWKcc93Sb1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2018

The foundation stone for the greenfield airport was laid in 2009.

The prime minister reached Gangtok on Sunday evening in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

Before leaving for Gangtok on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi rolled out Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in Ranchi. The scheme is aimed at providing affordable healthcare to as many as 50 crore people living in poverty across the country.