PM Narendra Modi concludes Argentina visit, departs for Delhi

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi after concluding a hectic three-day tour of Argentina where he attended the 13th G20 Summit for state leaders, apart from hosting a number of high-profile and historic meetings.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson (MEA) Raveesh Kumar took to his Twitter handle, acclaiming the Prime Minister for "Making India`s voice count!"

"Making India`s voice count! PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi after a hectic visit to Argentina, which witnessed PM`s participation at the #G20Summit, and also in several bilateral and plurilateral meetings," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

Making India's voice count! PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi after a hectic visit to Argentina, which witnessed PM's participation at the #G20Summit, and also in several bilateral and plurilateral meetings. pic.twitter.com/xC4QrRnU3T — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 1, 2018

The Prime Minister started the proceedings of his Argentina visit by attending the Yoga for Peace Event at the La Rural Fairgrounds, following which he held a meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also attended the first-ever trilateral summit with Japan and the United States of America, where he coined the term "JAI" (Japan-America-India) for the newly-formed partnership to promote peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Russia-India-China (RIC) Informal Summit, the first such meeting since the one held in Saint Petersburg in 2012.

The Prime Minister also met a host of other eminent world leaders, including the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

The G20 Summit is an international forum bringing together the 19 leading and emerging economies of the world and the European Union (EU), that account for 85 per cent of the world`s economy and over two-thirds of the population, to hold discussions over tackling the economic challenges in the world.

India will host the summit in the year 2022 when it completes 75 years of Independence.