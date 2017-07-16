close
PM Narendra Modi condoles Amarnath pilgrim deaths in bus crash

At least 16 pilgrims were killed and several others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 17:11
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed pain at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir. 

At least 16 pilgrims were killed and several others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted. 

"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon," the prime minister added.

