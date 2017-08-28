close
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Justice Misra on becoming Chief Justice of India

He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 12:59
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Justice Misra on becoming Chief Justice of India
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Justice Dipak Misra on becoming the Chief Justice of India and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice J S Khehar.

He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"I congratulate Justice Dipak Misra on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. I wish him the very best & a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiJustice Dipak MisraChief justice of IndiaoathPresident Ram Nath Kovind

