PM Narendra Modi congratulates TDP on poll victory in Andhra Pradesh

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 17:55

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated party ally TDP and its Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy on the "big victory" in the Nandyal by-poll in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy, a novice in electoral politics, defeated his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy by a huge margin of 27,466 votes.

"Congratulations to Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy Garu & our valued NDA ally, TDP for the big victory in the Nandyal by- poll," Modi tweeted.

The TDP candidate bagged 97,076 votes while his rival polled 69,610.

The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March.

Exclusive | Saina Nehwal lashes out at 'funny scheduling' after semifinal defeat at World Badminton Championships