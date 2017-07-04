Seeking closer ties, PM Modi embarks on 'historic' Israel visit; terror, economic co-operation top priority

New Delhi: Signalling a shift in India's foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a two-nation tour starting from Israel during which the two sides will hold parleys on a wide range of issues including terrorism and expanding economic ties.

In a major boost to New Delhi, a senior Israeli Foreign Ministry had said that his country supports India on terrorism emanating from Pakistan “hook, line and sinker”, and is “not asking for a quid pro quo”.

Speaking about a common concern, Mark Sofer, Deputy Director General in-charge of the Asia and Pacific division, said, “Both countries face the same challenges of terrorism and face the same struggle. No civilised country can defeat terrorism by itself. All like-minded countries, like India and Israel, have to make a concerted effort.”

PM Modi, who will be accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Israel, will also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish state.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for a historic visit to Israel, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/6q2iXJ71Xh — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017

Upon reaching Israel, Prime Minster Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on all matters of mutual interest.

This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minster said yesterday that both leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism.

During the visit, he will engage with a cross section of Israeli society.

The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between the two countries.

PM Modi will also call on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in an event in Tel Aviv.

He will also attend a CEO forum in which CEOs of companies from both the nations will participate to discuss their shared priority of expanding the bilateral trade and investment.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian cemetery in Haifa where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the first world war.

During his visit, the two sides are expected to sign number of agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology and space.

Apart from boosting cooperation in the water and agriculture sectors, India and Israel will also discuss ways to strengthen people-to-people contact, air connectivity and investments.

During the visit, a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to be signed to clean-up a patch of river Ganges apart from setting up of industrial research and development fund of USD 40 million.

Before the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs ministry in New Delhi said it will provide an impetus for deeper bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest.

Modi's visit also holds significance since India has traditionally downplayed relations with Israel fearing it would alienate the country’s 170 million Muslims. But Modi, a popular leader facing weak political opposition at home, is embarking on the trip to Israel with little concern for domestic fallout - and is also skipping a similar visit to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit.