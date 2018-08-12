हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

PM Narendra Modi doing drama over a hug: P L Punia

Senior Congress member P L Punia commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over Rahul Gandhi's hug in the no-confidence motion debate.

PM Narendra Modi doing drama over a hug: P L Punia
Image Courtesy: ANI

Congress leader P L Punia on Saturday defended party chief Rahul Gandhi by responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over the hug in no-confidence motion debate. Punia said that PM Modi is doing drama over the whole incident and the reaction over the hug shows how Modi is resorting to childish behaviour. 

Punia said that the Prime Minister should be ashamed over his comments.

According to news agency ANI, Punia said, "Rahul Gandhi went to his seat (in LS) and hugged him to show compassion. PM Modi is doing drama over it. Was it the PM, who resorted to childish act, or anyone else? The Prime Minister should be ashamed."

Punia's comments come after PM Modi had earlier termed Rahul Gandhi's act of hugging during the no-confidence motion debate as 'childish'. 

"It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And, if you are unable to decide that, watch the wink and you will get the answer," the Prime Minister said.

Continuing the jibe, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also commented that a party president who cannot maintain the dignity of Parliament dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. 

Mocking Rahul for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, Singh said the former began a "chipko movement" during the no-confidence motion debate.

