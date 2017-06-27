PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump call on Pakistan to stem terrorist attacks

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President Donald Trump for their first summit with focus on pushing the strategic ties amid the US' strong message to Pakistan by declaring Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

Asserting that the fight against terrorism, President Trump and PM Modi called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders, who held a meeting at the White House on Monday, also "called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law," the statement said.

While jointly addressing the media with Trump, PM Modi said, "Fighting against terrorism and destroying the hideouts of the terrorists will be an important part of our mutual cooperation," adding that that both the nations had agreed to increase their cooperation to tackle global challenges like increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism.

Trump too stressed on eliminating and destroying radical Islamic terrorism even as he addressed the press, along with PM Modi.

"Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially the radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India`s efforts in Afghanistan," Trump said.

Trump said it was an honour to have invited and hosted the Indian Prime Minister at the White House.

"The relationship between the US and India has never looked brighter. It`s a great honour to welcome the leader of the world`s largest democracy to the White House. I have always admired India and its people and the rich cultural heritage and traditions. This summer India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their Independence and on behalf of the US, I want to congratulate the Indians on this magnificent milestone," he said.

"During my campaign, I pledged, if elected, India will have a true friend in the White House and that`s now exactly what you have - a true friend in the White House."

PM Modi stated that he and Trump held talks on a wide range of issues pertaining to the India-USA relationship, he said: "We consider America a valued partner in our flagship programmes.

The PM said that trade, commerce and investment were key areas of cooperation between the two sides.

"Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at," he said.

Both the leaders called North Korea`s pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a "grave threat" to global peace. Trump and PM Modi pledged to work together to counter North Korea`s "weapons of mass destruction" programs and vowed to hold "all parties" that support these programs accountable.

PM Modi extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India.