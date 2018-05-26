PM Narendra Modi ended dynasty politics, ushered in development: Amit Shah's reply to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As Congress made a barrage of attack on the fourth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending dynasty politics and ushered the country in a new era of development.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Amit Shah said, ''During the past four years, PM Modi provided good governance and ended politics of dynasty and casteism while also ushering in politics of development.''

"BJP provided the most hard-working and the most popular leader in the world to the country, a Prime Minister who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP," he said.

Shah said the Prime Minister was sworn-in at a time when people had stopped believing that the nation would ever progress under a multi-party democratic system.

Praising the (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre, Shah said the party is proud of having given a corruption-free, strong decision-making administration, one that understands the needs of the people.

Talking about people's trust in the government, the BJP chief said that at present 20 states have a government led either by BJP or BJP and its alliance partners.

"We have done millions of crores of infrastructure projects without a scam. We have been working to give millions of people by promoting self-employment and ours is the first government to double the agricultural budget," he said.

The BJP chief also said the government has resolved the issue of 'One Rank One Pension' for the armed forces within a year of coming to power.

He also pointed out that several measures such as the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to curb black money were taken by the Narendra Modi government.

Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'report card' tweet, Shah in a befitting reply said, "What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi? He is in the Opposition, he has to do this. We have presented facts and figures and anyone can challenge that."

What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi? He is in the opposition, he has to do this. Wo thodi na hamare bakhan karenge. We have presented facts & figures and anyone can challenge that: BJP President Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's tweet marking performance of Modi govt in 4 years pic.twitter.com/L7Yu5mgncH — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

"The Opposition's agenda is to remove the Prime Minister and the BJP, but our agenda is to provide stability and development by removing corruption and poverty from the country," he said.

As fuel prices continue to increase causing inconvenience to the general public, Shah said current prices of petrol and diesel were the same during three years of Congress rule as well.

However, he assured that the Prime Minister-led government will soon evolve a long-term solution.

The current prices of petrol & diesel were the same during three years of Congress government. But they are fed up of these raised prices in only three days in our government? Government is thinking about that & will form a long-term solution for it: BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/DccgbfQvqu — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

Speaking about repeated incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Shah said, "BJP considers war as the last option. However, we have zero tolerance regarding the safety of our borders. The most number of terrorists have been killed under the rule of the BJP government."

Bharatiya Janata Party considers war the last option. However, we have zero tolerance regarding safety of our borders. The most number of terrorists have been killed in BJP government: : BJP President Amit Shah — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

Giving an open message to Shiv Sena, Shah stated that the BJP wants the Shiv Sena and with it for the 2019 elections, adding that they are still together at both the Centre and in Maharashtra.

When asked to comment on the Shiv Sena's recent remark about going it alone in the 2019 elections, Shah said, "You should ask them".

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 282 seats.

The ruling party has also come up with a new slogan - ''Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas.''

Meanwhile, as part of its nation-wide programme, the Congress in Tripura held protest rallies in different parts of Tripura on Saturday to observe the "Vishwasghat Divas" on the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Congress leader Gopal Roy said that the "Vishwasghat Divas" (betrayal day) was observed to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and miss-governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil any of his pre-poll tall promises including providing two crore jobs per year to the youths," Roy told the media after a protest rally here.

(With ANI inputs)