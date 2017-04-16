PM Narendra Modi extends greeting on Easter, hopes for harmonious society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Easter and wished for harmony in the society.

"Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion and togetherness in our society," he tweeted.

Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion & togetherness in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017

Easter is celebrated by the Christians around the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his burial after he was crucified.

It also marks an end to the 40-day fasting period called Lent.

People gather in churches and offer their prayers on this day and the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country.