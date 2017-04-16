PM Narendra Modi extends greeting on Easter, hopes for harmonious society
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Easter and wished for harmony in the society.
"Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion and togetherness in our society," he tweeted.
Easter greetings to everyone! May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion & togetherness in our society.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017
Easter is celebrated by the Christians around the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his burial after he was crucified.
It also marks an end to the 40-day fasting period called Lent.
People gather in churches and offer their prayers on this day and the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...