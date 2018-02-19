PM Narendra Modi flags off Palace Queen Humsafar Express train to travel between Mysuru and Udaipur

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express train at the Mysuru railway station on Monday. The train will run from Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Flagging off the train, he said: "This Palace Queen Humsafar Express train which connects Musuru to Udaipur is a historical step and would boost tourism."

The Prime Minister also dedicated a 140-km long fully electrified railway line from Mysuru to KSR Bengaluru to help the Indian Railways in achieving energy-efficient transport.

Mysuru: PM Narendra Modi flags off Palace Queen Humsafar Express train between Mysuru & Udaipur. CM Siddaramaiah also present pic.twitter.com/F2q00wzjIl — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

The train will connect the five Western Indian states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It will leave from Udaipur on every Monday morning and arrive at the Mysuru Railway station on Wednesday evening at 4:25 pm.

Covering a distance of 2000 km, it will pass through Mandya, Bengaluru, Davangere, Pune, Vadodara to reach Udaipur. The train will connect 30 parliamentary constituencies enroute, fourteen of which are in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the electrification of the railway line between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru will cover four major districts in Karnataka, namely - Bengaluru, Ramanagaram, Mandya and Mysuru. The Rs 220 crore worth project will benefit around 25,000 passengers daily including 6000 commuters.