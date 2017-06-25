close
PM Narendra Modi given warm welcome in US, Indians chant his name amidst loud cheer - Watch video

PM Modi was on Sunday greeted warmly by a group of people from the Indian community in US.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 10:44
PM Narendra Modi given warm welcome in US, Indians chant his name amidst loud cheer - Watch video
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday greeted warmly by a group of people from the Indian community who were waiting for him outside a high-security hotel here where he is staying.

PM Modi arrived here from Portugal today, on the second leg of his three-nation tour.

A group of people from the Indian community were waiting outside Willard InterContinental to catch a glimpse of the Indian prime minister.

As PM Modi's motorcade arrived at the hotel, he got out of his vehicle and walked up to the group of people, waving his hand.

The Indian community members burst into loud cheers and chanted 'Modi Modi' as he walked up to them.

Watch the video below (courtesy - ANI):

During his three-day visit, PM Modi will also interact with about 20 leading American CEOs followed by an Indian-American community event in Washington DC suburb of Virginia.

The programme is likely to be attended by about 600 members of the community.

Donald Trump calls Narendra Modi 'true friend'; PM thanks US President for 'warm personal welcome'
US President Donald Trump will host PM Modi at the White House tomorrow afternoon and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration. 

(With PTI inputs)

