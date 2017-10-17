PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Dhanteras 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras and wished everyone good health and prosperity. "Dhanteras greetings to everyone," the Prime Minister tweeted. "May this day bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone`s lives," he tweeted.

धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Dhanteras greetings to everyone. May this day bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2017

Modi is likely to celebrate Diwali this year with the troops of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the China border. He is scheduled to visit Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on October 20.

He will inaugurate a number of projects including the temple protection wall which has been built to prevent 2013-like floods from hitting the temple devoted to Lord Shiva, media reports quoted a source as saying. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the PM's schedule as yet.

The PM had earlier visited the temple when its doors were opened for public after the winter break and will be going again on its gates are closed for the season.