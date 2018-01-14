PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan, and called for making the society more peaceful and prosperous.

In a series of tweets, he greeted various communities celebrating the festivals in different forms in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Gujarat.

"I pray that this special festival fills our society with joy and prosperity. Happy Lohri," he tweeted in English and Punjabi.

"Hearty greetings to the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti," he said in a Hindi tweet.

मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों बधाई। pic.twitter.com/8SLwZat59s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

"Pongal Greetings to my Tamil friends. May this festival bring immense happiness, harmony and good health in everyone`s lives," posted Modi in both English and Tamil.

Pongal greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/701iLPUhaZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

"Happy Magh Bihu. I hope this festival strengthens the bond of brotherhood and makes our society more happy and prosperous," said his post in English and Assamese.

Best wishes on Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/feN0XxfksG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

"Have a happy and blessed Uttarayan. Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat," said Modi in his tweet in English and Gujarati.

Have a happy and blessed Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/g7coBoai6E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

Over half a million pilgrims today took a holy dip in the Ganga at the spot where it flows out into the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Like every year, the ocean of pilgrims jostled for space at the annual Gangasagar Fair since early in the morning despite a biting cold.

About 150 km from Kolkata in South 24 Parganas district, the Gangasagar island is considered auspicious by Hindus who gather on Makar Sankranti for a holy dip and to offer coconuts at the Kapil Muni temple.

The state government deployed around 3,000 policemen and pressed into service seven drones to keep a tab on the safety of pilgrims.

In a first of its kind, the officials were equipped with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.

Around 500 CCTV cameras were installed along the over 100 km route from Babughat in Kolkata to the Sagar Island.

Around 55 giant LED screens to were in place to keep pilgrims updated about the timings and tariff of trains, buses and ferries, tide timings as well as safety precautions.

(With IANS inputs)