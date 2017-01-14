close
PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal; says this diversity is India's greatest strength

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:02
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the festivals of Makar Sakranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan.

While extending his his greetings to the countrymen celebrating various festivals, PM Modi said, “These and many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength.”

“Today people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals!”

“Makar Sankranti greetings. May this day bring joy & prosperity in everyone's lives.”

“Wishing my Tamil friends a happy & blessed Pongal.”

“On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam.”

“Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat.”

“May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers,” PM Modi said.

First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 08:59

