PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal; says this diversity is India's greatest strength

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the festivals of Makar Sakranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan.

While extending his his greetings to the countrymen celebrating various festivals, PM Modi said, “These and many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength.”

“Today people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals!”

“Makar Sankranti greetings. May this day bring joy & prosperity in everyone's lives.”

“Wishing my Tamil friends a happy & blessed Pongal.”

“On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam.”

“Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat.”

“May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers,” PM Modi said.

Today people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

Makar Sankranti greetings. May this day bring joy & prosperity in everyone's lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

Wishing my Tamil friends a happy & blessed Pongal. என் தமிழ் நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் ஆசி நிறைந்த பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துகள் — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam. মাঘ বিহুৰ এই পৱিত্ৰক্ষণত, অসমবাসীলৈ মোৰ আন্তৰিক শুভেচ্ছা জনাইছো৷ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat. આપ સૌને ઉતરાયણ પર્વ ની હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017